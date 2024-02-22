Childcare Funding for Parents of 3 or 4 Year Olds

Whether you’re looking to start a business or are already running one, the Childcare Offer for Wales could help make life a little bit easier for you or your staff by providing support towards the cost of childcare.

Did you know that you or your staff could benefit from 30 hours of funded early education and childcare a week, for up to 48 weeks of the year? This includes up to nine weeks of the school holidays.

The Offer could help you on your business journey by enabling both you and your staff to increase your hours or gain some extra training. It could even help to encourage potential new staff to join your business by allowing them to return to work.

To be eligible for funding, you must:

have a 3- or 4-year-old

live in Wales

be employed or self-employed, earning less than £100,000 per year. Alternatively, you can be enrolled on a higher or further education course that’s at least ten weeks in length

To find out more about the application process please select the following link: Childcare Offer for Wales | Help With Childcare Costs Wales | GOV.WALES