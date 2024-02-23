New Railway Station Backed for The Vale of Glamorgan

Passengers in South Wales could soon benefit from better connectivity following the Transport Secretary visits the Vale of Glamorgan to announce the UK government’s support for plans to improve rail links in the region.

As part of his visit, he joined local people including Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns to announce the UK government’s commitment to fund the development of a business case to look at options for a new station in St Athan. This could offer thousands of people better access to the region’s growing number of homes, jobs and business opportunities.

A new station would restore services on the Vale of Glamorgan line to the area for the first time in 60 years, reconnecting thousands to jobs, education and business opportunities. It is part of the government’s long-term plan to grow the economy, support business and help people into work.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

The return of services to St Athan for the first time in 60 years would be key to unlocking the area’s huge potential for growth, encouraging more businesses to invest in the area and opening up job opportunities for thousands of people. That’s why the UK government is unlocking funding to explore options for a new station, part of our plan to continue investing in local transport and help grow the economy.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

The UK government has invested millions directly in Wales’ transport infrastructure, better connecting communities and creating greater opportunity for people across the country. This potential improvement to rail links in the Vale of Glamorgan is fantastic news. Together with the planned £1 billion electrification of the North Wales Main Line, £50 million for Cardiff cross rail and other investments from the South Wales Valleys to Aberystwyth, the UK government is delivering better rail infrastructure and improving journeys for passengers in every part of Wales.

As part of the announcement, the Department for Transport has pledged to work with both the local authority and Transport for Wales in funding and developing a business case for the new station to explore its benefits. This will include assessing passenger demand and forecasts as well as options for train services.

If approved for full delivery, the station would also provide an additional transport option for hundreds of staff at the nearby Aston Martin manufacturing and development facility, while attracting more businesses to invest in the growing Cardiff Airport- St Athan Enterprise Zones.

On top of this, it would support Cardiff Capital Region’s plans to regenerate the decommissioned Aberthaw Power Station into a green energy park. This will spark the creation of specialist jobs in the aerospace, defence, automotive, manufacturing and engineering sectors, and drive economic growth in the region.

A new station would also support the local authority’s ambitions for growth by improving access to planned housing developments in the region.