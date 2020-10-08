Fintech Start Up Wins Multiple Awards

Yoello, the mobile order and pay platform, has been named as one of the top start-up businesses in Wales, winning two awards at the Wales Start Up Awards 2020.

The Cardiff based fintech, known for it’s app-less mobile table ordering solution, came away with both the Fintech Start-Up of the Year award and also the Mobile and Emerging Technologies Start-up of the Year award after an evening full of virtual celebrations.

With over one hundred Welsh businesses shortlisted for this year’s awards, the judges were impressed by Yoello’s rapid growth despite launching amidst the Covid 19 pandemic. The judges also acknowledged how Yoello has pivoted to support hospitality businesses during these challenging times to make venues safer and operate more efficiently through their mobile technology solution.

Founded in 2015 by Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, the Wales Start Up Awards celebrate the best businesses in Wales. Each year showcases a wide range of innovative new-comers from across all industries.

Sina Yamani, CEO & Founder of Yoello says:

“It has been a pivotal year for Yoello, since launching our app-less mobile table ordering solution in June, our product has quickly become a vital tool for hospitality businesses across the UK to reopen and

operate under social distancing regulations.” “We’re absolutely thrilled to pick up two awards at the Wales Start Up Awards, it reflects the incredible hard work put in by all of the team this year and is a huge motivator for us.” “Our mission is to support as many hospitality businesses as we can through our technology so they can keep their doors open and operate safely and efficiently during these challenging times. “

Find out how Yoello is supporting thousands of hospitality businesses through mobile order and pay technology – yoello.com