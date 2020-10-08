Award Wins for Newport-Based Storage Giant

This is one of seven awards the company, which has its headquarters in Newport, has picked up in the past two years, and it is another indication of the ongoing vitality of the Storage Giant brand.

Managing Director, Simon Williams, said:

“I am delighted to see Storage Giant recognised in the Global Business Awards 2020. These awards focus very sharply upon fast-growing companies with vision and drive, and this win in two categories highlights our commitment to our ongoing expansion.

“I don't need to point out to anyone that the past year has been a testing one, for businesses, employers, workforces, and for the UK and the Welsh economy, and, of course for families. I am particularly proud of the way Storage Giant has been able to respond to the challenges at hand. We have continued to offer our signature high quality service to our customers and clients, while practicing rigorous safety measures, we have safeguarded the jobs of our valued workforce, we have cut the ribbon on a flagship new development in Brislington, Bristol and our plans for new Storage Giant facilities over the coming months remain active.

“We have always been proud, as a company, of the work we do to support start-ups and SMEs, by offering quality office and workshop space to small business and supporting them to grow at their own pace. This activity has accelerated throughout lockdown, with so many entrepreneurs taking the opportunity to turn their ideas into reality, by setting up fledgling firms. It is great to see them develop – small businesses are one of the most important bedrocks of our economy.

“As ever, I would like to pass on my thanks to our hard-working teams at Storage Giant, who make sure we always offer a warm welcome and an efficient, professional service to our customers.”