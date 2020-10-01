Watch Tonight’s Wales Start-up Awards Live on Business News Wales

Tonight’s Wales Start-up Awards 2020 will this year be streamed via Business News Wales and social media channels following the decision to run this year's awards in a virtual environment.

The awards will be going live online at 7 pm on this page.

PROGRAMME

The full 2020 Wales Start-Up Awards programme available here and contains a short summary of every finalist.

SOCIAL MEDIA

We would like to encourage all those of you on social media to tweet or send messages throughout the evening using the hashtag #WSUA20

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wales Startup Awards 2020 from Buffoon Media on Vimeo.

Now in their fifth year, they are exclusive to Welsh companies that have launched within the last three years and provide a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those new businesses that are making the greatest impact on the Welsh economy. The awards were originally due to take place on Friday September 18th at the Depot in Cardiff.

Founder of the Awards, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, said:

Unfortunately, government restrictions have meant that Wales Start-up Awards have gone online for the very first time. Whilst we would all like to be meeting face to face with a beer in hand, we were still determined to celebrate the 107 new businesses shortlisted for 26 awards in 2020. As with every year, we will be acknowledging outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship from all sectors and locations from across our great nation. Yet again, we will recognise the talent, ambition and innovation in Wales' brilliant start-up community. With new firms creating the majority of jobs as countries emerge out of recession, this year’s finalists, along with thousands of other start-up businesses across Wales, will be critical in ensuring that the Welsh economy recovers quickly over the next twelve months. “With the overall awards sponsored by Capital Law, we are delighted to have a wide range of organisations from the Welsh entrepreneurial ecosystem supporting us this year including Business News Wales, which is sponsoring the manufacturing startup of the year. I look forward to working with Mark and his team to promote the best of Welsh new businesses over the coming months.

Business News Wales Managing Director, Mark Powney, said: