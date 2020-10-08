Newport Design Agency Confirms Transplant Games Creative Partnership

Newport design agency, Icon Creative Design, has confirmed its support of the Westfield Health British Transplant Games for 2021.

The creative partnership which started when the games were hosted in Newport in 2019 will continue when the games is welcomed to Leeds in 2021.

Androulla Webb, Creative Director of Icon commented,

’ it’s been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with the inspirational people who make the Games happen and we’re delighted to be continuing the partnership through to Leeds 2021 and beyond.’

2020 presented challenges for the organisers and the design agency with all marketing moving online, culminating in the successful delivery of the first ever Westfield Health ‘Virtual’ British Transplant Games.

Dr Paul Harden, Chair of Transplant Sport said:

“We’ve been staging the British Transplant Games for over 40 years now, but the look and feel has really come to life in the last few years. Icon has helped us create bespoke identities for each Games, whether it’s physical or virtual, now we can use our brand to raise our profile, bring on board new partners and make a splash in each of our host cities. We are incredibly grateful for Icon’s support.”

John Timms, Event Director said

‘We are thrilled that Icon continue to be our creative partner. Their expertise in creating a distinctive identity for the games itself and the links to the host cities has definitely contributed to the profile and professionalism of the annual event, whilst capturing the friendliness and kinship that taking part in transplant sport represents.’

The design agency, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary is responsible for the branding of many prominent initiatives in Newport including Friars Walk and Ryder Cup City for Newport Unlimited as well as developing sports brands and live events including Sport Swansea and Swansea Varsity.

The British Transplant Games is the flagship event of charity Transplant Sport, aiming to give the transplant community a chance to celebrate the gift of life they have received from donors and donor families. Thousands of heart, lung, liver, kidney and other transplant recipients compete in 21 different sporting events in different UK cities each year. The 2021 Games will take place in Leeds from 5-8 August.

The Games delivered a £1 million economic boost to Newport and surrounding area when it was supported by The Welsh Government and Newport City Council in 2019.