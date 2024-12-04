Finalrentals Expands into North America

Finalrentals, the world’s fastest-growing car rental network, has announced a ‘landmark' expansion into Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

It is now providing access to car rental services at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Calgary International Airport (YYC), and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The Cardiff-based firm said the milestone marks Finalrentals’ strategic move into one of the world’s most dynamic mobility markets, adding that it reinforced its position as a global leader in car rental innovation.

“Entering North America, starting with Canada and the Pacific Northwest, is a defining moment in our mission to become the world’s leading car rental network,” said Ammar Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Finalrentals. “Vancouver, Calgary, and Seattle are key destinations for leisure and business travellers, known for their connectivity and cultural significance. By partnering with Alan Braun, we’re setting the stage for an innovative and convenient car rental experience that raises the bar across the industry.”

Finalrentals’ North American operations will be led by Alan Braun, a highly experienced leader in the mobility industry.

“Finalrentals’ vision of blending technology with personalised service is perfectly suited to the needs of travellers in Canada and the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “These regions are gateways to incredible adventures, from the Rockies to the Pacific coastline. I’m thrilled to collaborate with Finalrentals to bring their innovative approach to these vibrant markets.”

Finalrentals’ proprietary platform aims to simplify car rental bookings by connecting travellers with local providers.