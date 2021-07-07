Fast Growth Firm Backs Valleys Startup Of The Year Award

The fastest growing firm in Wales in 2019 is backing the category for the best startup in the South Wales Valleys at the sixth Wales Startup Awards.

ALS People – which won the Fast Growth 50 award with an incredible growth of 4238% between 2015 and 2017 – specialises in recruiting temporary and permanent workers across a range of sectors throughout the UK. Its experience in the recruitment industry spans waste and recycling, warehousing and logistics and, more recently, the rapid roll-out and expansion of Covid-19 testing centres.

Steve Lanigan, founder of ALS People said:

“We're proud to sponsor the Valleys Start-Up of the Year category for the second time at The Wales Start Up Awards. We're a UK-wide company with our roots firmly in Caerphilly and we're proud to hail from such a vibrant business community in South Wales. “Supporting the Wales Start-Up Awards is important to us at ALS People as events like these not only celebrate the achievements of start-ups but highlight the challenges organisations face when trying to grow a business. We know first-hand what it's like to grow a business from scratch and we're keen to play our part in celebrating the vibrant and diverse start-up scene in the South Wales Valleys.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, who created the Wales Start-Up Awards in 2016, said that supporting new businesses in the South Wales Valleys should be a priority for those involved in economic development;

“This year, we have had some brilliant entrepreneurs who have demonstrated the real talent, drive and ambition that exists in the communities that make up the valleys of South Wales. It is critical that politicians and policymakers recognise this potential and do everything they can to ensure that this entrepreneurial talent can be converted into real jobs and prosperity over the next few years”

The Valleys startup of the Year award recognises new businesses that have made a significant impact through innovation and enterprise, and which are based in the South Wales Valleys (which includes Neath and the Neath Valleys, North Bridgend and the counties of Rhondda Cynon Taff, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent).

The finalists are Care Ethics, Central Recruitment Services, Infoteam International and Nightingale HQ with the winner being announced at the Wales Startup Awards which will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on Thursday September 9th.

For further details of all finalists, go to www.walesstartupawards.com