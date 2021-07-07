North Wales Farm Benefiting from Welsh Government Funding

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths has visited Rhual Dairy Farm in Mold to see how Welsh Government supported projects are helping strengthen the business.

The farm, which is run by John and Anna Booth, was the first of five strategic dairy farms to be launched in Wales and is also involved in Herd Advance.

Both projects are part of the Welsh Government’s £6.5m Dairy Improvement Programme which is funded through the Rural Development Programme and delivered by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Herd Advance helps around 500 Welsh dairy farmers to improve the performance of their business by providing financial and technical support to ensure better cattle health and welfare by improving disease prevention and control.

As a strategic dairy farm, prior to the pandemic, Rhual hosted events to share best practice and their experiences. John and Anna are looking to restart on-farm events shortly, provided it is safe to do so.

Rhual is a 220ha farm with an all-year-round calving herd of 336 Holstein Friesians.

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

It has been great to visit Rhual Farm and hear John and Anna’s passion to constantly explore ways of improving the business. The Welsh Government is committed to maintaining and developing a thriving and sustainable agricultural sector in Wales and the work taking place at Rhual is a great example of what can be achieved. The AHDB projects, which the farm is part of, are helping to improve the efficiency, profitability, sustainability and resilience of Welsh dairy farming. I wish John and Anna the very best now and for the future and look forward to hearing how the farm continues to thrive.

John Booth at Rhual Farm said:

We were delighted to be asked to be an AHDB strategic dairy farm. Being part of this programme has given us an opportunity to get more advice and input from both industry experts and other farmers. We hope those who attend the events held on our farm will also be able to take a lot away from the discussions here.

AHDB Dairy Board Chairman, Peter Rees said: