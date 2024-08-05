“Exceptional” Powys Business Awards Finalists Announced

This year’s Powys Business Awards finalists have been announced by the organisers who have praised the “exceptional calibre” of entrants.

A dozen category awards, together with the overall Powys Business of the Year and Judges Award, will be presented at a ceremony held at Dering Lines, Brecon on October 4.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

The new Business in the Community Award was particularly popular. Sponsored by Radnor Hills, last year’s overall Powys Business of the Year, the award recognises businesses that put something back into their local communities.

Layla Bennett from Hawksdrift, Cwmbach, who won the Young Entrepreneur Award at the first Powys Business Awards in 2009, returns as a finalist in the Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees), sponsored by The County Times.

First time entrants Greenhouse Café & Kitchen, Garthmyl and Stashed Products Ltd, Abermule are finalists in three categories each, while Heartwood Saunas, Machynlleth, Espanaro Ltd, Newtown; Reeco Automation Ltd, Newtown; Charcroft, Llanwrtyd Wells and Hilltop, Newtown are finalists in two categories each.

“We are thrilled with the exceptional calibre of entrants from across the county for this year’s Powys Business Awards,” said Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager. “Each submission showcases the remarkable talent, innovation and dedication within our community. “We are proud to celebrate these outstanding achievements and look forward to honouring the best businesses in Powys. The judges will have an incredibly difficult task ahead of them as they travel the breadth of the county interviewing the finalists, culminating on the awards evening in Brecon.”

From the category winners, the Powys Business of the Year, sponsored by Powys County Council, will be chosen. The judging panel can also present a discretionary Judges Award to recognise an outstanding achievement or person who has come to the judges’ attention during their visits.

The finalists are:

Business in the Community Award, sponsored by Radnor Hills:

Hilltop, Newtown

Morland, Welshpool

Charcroft, Llanwrtyd Wells

Woosnam and Davies, Llanidloes

Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild:

Abermule Inn, Abermule

Greenhouse Café & Kitchen

Stashed Products Ltd

Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University:

Espanaro Ltd

Reeco Automation Ltd

Atherton Bikes, Machynlleth

People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges:

Hilltop, Newtown

Newmor Wallcoverings, Welshpool

EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd, Newtown

Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners:

Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park, Trefeglwys;

Beacon Foods Ltd, Brecon

Charcroft

Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by CellPath:

Charlotte Williams, Squeaky Clean, Machynlleth;

Lewis King, Greenhouse Café & Kitchen

Elliot Tanner, Stashed Products

Sole Trader Award, sponsored by MWMG:

Seren Handmade, Bwlch-y-ffridd, Newtown;

Belan Bluebell Woods, Llanidloes

SkincareBOOtique, Welshpool

Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees) sponsored by The County Times:

Rural Foodies Limited – home of Coco Pzazz, Llanidloes;

Hawksdrift Limited

Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Wells

Small Business Award (under 30 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Print Group:

Greenhouse Cafe & Kitchen,

Heartwood Saunas

Stashed Products Ltd

Small Business Growth Award, sponsored by Cellar Drinks:

Espanaro Ltd,

Reeco Automation Ltd

The Clever Buggers, Llanymynech

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by Myrick Training Services:

Newtown Food Surplus, Newtown;

BB – Sustainable Tourism CIC, Brecon;

East Radnorshire Care, Presteigne

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Newtown

Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by Welsh Government: