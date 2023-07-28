Excellence in Quality for Swansea’s HMT Sancta Maria

Swansea’s HMT Sancta Maria Hospital has been named as a National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Provider, which is a mark of excellence for UK hospitals.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes primarily for the benefit of patients, but also to support orthopaedic clinicians and industry manufacturers.

To achieve the award, hospitals are required to meet a series of six ambitious targets during the audit period 2021/22. One of the targets being to comply with the NJR’s mandatory national audit aimed at assessing data completeness and quality within the registry.

Tim Atter, Hospital Director of HMT Sancta Maria hospital, said:

“Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all staff take very seriously. We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes and governance for the benefit of joint replacement patients and we’re delighted to be awarded as an ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’.”

National Joint Registry Medical Director, Mr Tim Wilton, said:

“Congratulations to colleagues at HMT Sancta Maria Hospital. The Quality Data Provider Award demonstrates the high standards being met towards ensuring compliance with the NJR and is often a reflection of strong departmental efforts to achieve such status. “As well as being a fundamental driver to inform improved quality of care for patients, registry data provides an important source of evidence for regulators, such as the Care Quality Commission, to inform their judgements about services.”

The NJR Data Quality Audit compares the number of joint replacement procedures submitted to the registry to the number carried out and recorded in the local hospital Patient Administration System. The audit ensures that the NJR is collecting and reporting upon the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals performing joint replacement operations, including HMT Sancta Maria Hospital.

Full details about the NJR’s Quality Data Provider certificate scheme can be found online at: https://www.njrcentre.org.uk.

For more information on the procedures carried out at HMT Sancta Maria Hospital, please visit: www.hmtsanctamaria.org .