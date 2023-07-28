Board Promotion for Lorna Bolton at GS Verde Group

Award-winning dealmaking business GS Verde Group, have announced the promotion of Lorna Bolton to Group Director and to the Executive Board of the Group.

Lorna, an experienced commercial and IP lawyer, with a background in the Aviation sector, joined GS Verde several years ago as a Senior Solicitor. Lorna has worked her way up through the business, having been promoted to Head of Commercial, and then more recently to the Law Board of the business.

Commenting on the promotion, Lorna said:

“I am delighted to be promoted to Group Director and to join the Executive Board. The Group has grown so quickly, it has been such an exciting time to be involved, and I am delighted to be part of the focused growth plans the Board have for the years to come.”

GS Verde is a high-growth business, having fully formed as a multi-discipline group 5 years ago, it has grown to over 90 staff across several locations in Bristol, Cardiff and Dublin. The Group is on target to achieve £7m in turnover this year and continue its form as one of UK’s leading Dealmaker businesses.

Rhian Osborne, Chief Operating Officer at GS Verde Group said:

“We are delighted to welcome Lorna to the Executive Board. Developing and promoting people from within is a core value of the business, and I am pleased to see Lorna’s exceptional talent and hard work rewarded, and pleased the Board will benefit from her appointment”.

The multi-discipline approach of the dealmaking business creates a unique end to end advisory service for M&A transactions. With Law, Finance, Accountancy, Tax and Communications in one Group, the model is proving popular with business owners, and the appointment of Lorna to the Board, further develops the strong mix of the varied professional services represented at the most senior level.

Lorna added: