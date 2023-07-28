Cast Your Vote at The Welsh Street Food at Cardiff – This Weekend

The Welsh Street Food Awards – part of the biggest street food competition in the world – are coming to Cardiff’s Tiger Yard this weekend, and you can even help with the judging.

Eight different independent traders will go head to head across the weekend to impress the award’s head judge and local chef James Sommerin, whose restaurant Home in Penarth was recently awarded a prestigious Michelin Star.

James will be joined by local food blogger Kacie Morgan (The Welsh Rarebit), who has been writing and creating content about the Welsh food scene for over a decade.

But it’s not just the guest judges who’ll be casting their votes; everyone who visits Tiger Yard over the weekend will be able to cast their own independent votes for the winning traders.

The winners of the Welsh Street Food Awards will then go through to a live national cook-off in London, where regional winners will compete to be crowned British champions.

Competing for the Welsh Street Food Awards in 2023 will be street food classics from Ringo’s Dirty Diner, fresh Italian vibes from Dirty Gnocchi and Pasta Al Sugo, boss burritos from Cosmo’s Mexicana,cakes and bakes from Days Bakes, vada pavs and momos from Tiffin Meal and top tortillas from El Cabron Tacos.

Also competing will be brand new traders Rickshaw Rodeo, offering a menu of American-inspired Indian flavours created specially to compete at the Welsh Street Food Awards. Rickshaw Rodeo is a collaboration between Krish Pankaj from Keralan Karavan (winners of the Welsh Street Food Awards back in 2021), and Mike St. Amand (ex-chef at the immensely popular Hang Fire BBQ and Smokehouse).

