Estate Agent Sponsors 72-Year-Old Team GB Triathlete

An estate and letting agent is sponsoring Mumbles triathlete Wayne Richards who is competing for Team GB at the age of 72.

Wayne has been a dedicated client of Belvoir Swansea for more than 12 years, entrusting the agency with the management of his property portfolio. He will be competing in the upcoming European Championships in Portugal.

Wayne’s journey into the world of triathlons began at age of 65. He said:

“I remember the moment well. Mumbles Road was closed for the Swansea Sprint Triathlon, and I had to cycle to my gym at The Village Hotel from my home in Mumbles. I remember coming across the swimming leg and thinking ‘I could do that. I’ll give it a go’ “I used to swim in the outdoor swimming pool in Ystalyfera throughout my childhood and I was a strong swimmer, but nothing prepares you for the intensity of a triathlon. I soon realised that it wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be. But I got hooked.”

Training with the Swansea Tri Sharks in Langland and receiving additional coaching from Swim Co and GJ Endurance, Wayne has built a strong support network that has seen him through numerous competitions. His determination led him to complete the inaugural Swansea Ironman 70.3 for his 70th birthday, marking a significant milestone in his life.

Belvoir Swansea’s Managing Director, Ben Davies, said:

“We are incredibly proud to sponsor Wayne’s kit for the European Championships. His dedication and passion for the sport is truly inspiring, and it’s a privilege to support him as he represents Team GB. Wayne is a testament to the fact that age is just a number, and his story is a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to pursue your passions.”

Wayne said:

“I’m passionate about helping people my age understand that age is just a number and there’s no age limit to keeping fit and trying something new. I’ve found the triathlon community to be incredibly supportive and inclusive too. While many fellow athletes are half my age, it just pushes me to test my physical limits. I’d recommend getting into a new sport to anyone and I’m excited to see what this weekend will bring as part of Team GB.”

Wayne’s six-day-a-week training regime includes running across Gower, swimming in Langland Bay, and cycling extensive routes from Mumbles to Neath, Aberdulais, Crynant, and over the mountains of the Dulais Valley.