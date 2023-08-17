Enhancing Cybersecurity Workforce: The Cyber Innovation Hub’s Hands-On Approach

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has reached unprecedented heights. To bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, the Cyber Innovation Hub, backed by Cardiff University and the University of South Wales, has partnered with Venture Graduates, through Cardiff Capital Region, and introduced an innovative ‘Venture in to Cyber’ Bootcamp.
Professor Pete Burnap, a renowned expert in data science and cybersecurity, talks to Business News Wales about the pressing need for individuals with IT backgrounds to upskill and excel in the field of cybersecurity.
The Cyber bootcamp takes a comprehensive approach, covering diverse facets of cybersecurity, from risk management tools and cloud security to network security, endpoint security, and incident response. The Cyber Innovation Hub is funded by Cardiff Capital Region Deal and Welsh Government.
The cornerstone of the bootcamp’s philosophy is “learning by doing.” While the curriculum imparts essential principles and fundamentals, the focus remains on hands-on labs and activities. This practical orientation empowers participants to not only understand the theoretical concepts but also apply them in real-world scenarios.
Employers increasingly seek candidates with practical skills to combat the growing cyber threats. The Cyber Innovation Hub’s bootcamp uniquely equips participants with both skills and experience. Graduates emerge with tangible expertise, enabling them to confidently discuss their practical application of cybersecurity knowledge during interviews. This approach not only highlights their enthusiasm and capabilities but also demonstrates their readiness for the challenges of a cybersecurity role.
To join the Venture into Boot Camp, businesses simply need to fill out an expression of interest form on the website, stating their skills shortage or required roles. The program’s launch event on September 4th will provide an excellent networking opportunity for businesses to meet shortlisted graduates and witness their progression throughout the boot camp.