Enhancing Cybersecurity Workforce: The Cyber Innovation Hub’s Hands-On Approach

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has reached unprecedented heights. To bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, the Cyber Innovation Hub, backed by Cardiff University and the University of South Wales, has partnered with Venture Graduates, through Cardiff Capital Region, and introduced an innovative ‘Venture in to Cyber’ Bootcamp.

Professor Pete Burnap, a renowned expert in data science and cybersecurity, talks to Business News Wales about the pressing need for individuals with IT backgrounds to upskill and excel in the field of cybersecurity.