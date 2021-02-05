Denbighshire-based Adventure Tours UK in Carbon Footprint Initiative

Adventure Tours UK is the first UK inbound tour operator to provide a carbon footprint label on all of its small group adventure holidays.

From its multi-activity adventure breaks to wild wellness retreats and epic hiking experiences, Denbighshire-based Adventure Tours UK worked with ecollective , a forward-thinking sustainability consultancy, to measure the carbon footprint of every single group tour. Even the carbon emissions of its remote-working employees were measured and collated to calculate key sustainability metrics about the business and its tours.

Every wild escape on Adventure Tours UK’s website now features a clear carbon label, enabling customers to make an informed decision about their next adventure holiday. And work has already begun to actively reduce these carbon emissions even further.

“At ecollective we’re committed to helping businesses fight the climate crisis. Calculating a carbon footprint is complex but we have made it as simple as possible to measure carbon performance today and provide tools to improve it tomorrow. We worked closely with Adventure Tours UK and its partners to gain accurate data on their operations to include in our calculations.” Charlie Cotton, Founder of ecollective

Adventure Tours UK’s holidays average at just 15kg CO2e per person per day. Compare that to a typical multi activity holiday in Croatia with flights at 122kg CO2e or mountain biking in the French Alps at 45kg per person per day and it’s clear these tours really are a positive step forward for combating climate change. Whichever tour you choose, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’re lowering your carbon footprint while discovering the incredible wild spaces of Wales.

“The planet is in crisis: from climate change to pollution, as well as the devastation of our biodiversity. We all know we need to reduce our carbon footprint, but as an individual that can be hard to translate into meaningful action. That’s why we believe every travel company should be transparent about their carbon footprint and how they’re working to reduce it. This transparency is part of our Adventure Promise to our guests, our communities and the world around us.” Claire Copeman, Co-founder of Adventure Tours UK

Low carbon doesn’t mean less is included, Environmental performance is a key consideration when selecting accommodation and activity partners. And the delicious meals feature locally-sourced ingredients wherever possible. This all helps to keep Adventure Tours UK’s carbon footprint low, whilst supporting small independent businesses.