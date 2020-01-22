Death by PowerPoint has Become the Norm in the the Workplace

UK officer workers have admitted it takes them less than six minutes to drift off during a PowerPoint presentation and some 58% claimed to have almost fallen asleep during one in the last year.

The new One Poll research of 2,000 office workers commissioned by presentations experts, Future Present, revealed that 22% are drifting less than six minutes in and by the 10 minute mark, 48% were thinking about more exciting things like food (53%), boxsets (36%), relationships (38%) and sex (31%) – quite often when many businesses are still covering their own company background and not what they can do for them!

It sounds like bad news for Microsoft’s most widely used presentation software, which claims to have 1.2 billion users worldwide, and it’s little wonder that the phrase, “Death by PowerPoint” has become lexicon in the modern day workplace.

Lyndon Nicholson, CEO of Future Present – an agency that works on thousands of PowerPoint slides a year including investment decks, sales pitches and TED Talks;

“With the advent of smartphones, the human attention is getting shorter and shorter. Our research showed that astonishingly almost a quarter of your audience has already disengaged within six minutes of your PowerPoint slide show starting. If your presentation is a pitch to win work or funding; this means you’ve probably only just covered the background before you’ve lost your client or investor’s attention. The key is keeping people invested and that means creating real audience engagement.”

Future Presents recently added Susie Phillips-Baker, an organisational psychologist to the team, who said:

“By following some simple cognitive communications principles it’s easy to enhance the effectiveness of your presentations and play to the strengths of human information processing abilities. Taking in lots of visual and auditory information can place high demands on the working memory, so by reducing the processing demands on the audience, you can essentially avoid the mind wandering or switching off.”

Future Present has worked with Susie Phillips-Baker to compile their top ten tips on how to improve the success of your next presentation: