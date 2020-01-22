£13M for New Wellbeing Hub in Cardiff

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, has announced £13m funding for a new Wellbeing Hub in Cardiff.

The Wellbeing Hub @ Maelfa will build on the existing advice, support and education services provided by the local authority and voluntary sector at the Powerhouse Hub incorporating the Llanedeyrn Health Centre to provide a range of services in one location. Cardiff and Vale University Health Board plan for construction to start in summer 2020 and to be completed by early 2022.

The Wellbeing Hub has been developed in collaboration with Cardiff Council, Llan Healthcare, the Health Board and the local community.

The Wellbeing Hub will provide:

Community rooms and an advice area, where health, local authority and third sector groups can provide advice, education and wellbeing services.

A range of specialised health clinics, including nursing, counselling, podiatry, baby clinics, mental health services, support services for children & younger people, Stop Smoking advice, antenatal care, audiology and heart services.

Relocation of services from Llanedeyrn Health Centre and GP Practice.

Replacement of the existing Multi Use Games Area with a like for like facility nearby.

Relocation of the existing community café into the new ‘link’ section of the building.

Mr Gething said

Our long-term plan for health and social services, ‘A Healthier Wales’, sets out how we want to see working between different agencies and care provided closer to home. This investment will mean that people in East Cardiff can benefit from this new way of delivering services. The Welsh Government continues to invest in health and social services. We announced an extra £40 million for capital investment in health and social services in the draft budget for 2020/21.

Abigail Harris, Executive Director of Strategic Planning from Cardiff and Vale UHB said

We are delighted to have worked with the local residents to develop a space for the community to flourish. We know citizens don’t see the dividing line between organisations so to provide a one stop shop for access to care and wellbeing service just makes sense. Most importantly we want to see the further developed facility continue to provide a heart at the centre of the Llanederyn community.

Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing at Cardiff Council, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: