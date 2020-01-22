New Homes in Newport Released For Sale

The first homes have now been released for sale at a new housing development at the former Llanwern steelworks site on the edge of Newport.
Cardiff-based Bellway Wales is building 152 new homes at Heron’s Mead, off Queensway, Llanwern.
The development will comprise a range of three and four-bedroom houses, with prices ranging from £239,995.
This is the second phase of homes from Bellway within the wider regeneration scheme in Llanwern, following the neighbouring Monks Meadow development, where the final few homes remain for sale.
Carly Maidment, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said:
“Monks Meadow has been extremely popular with local buyers, so we know there’s a real demand for new homes in this area.
“Heron’s Mead will appeal to first-time buyers, families and professionals working in Newport, Cardiff or Bristol.
“It’s a great location with plenty of local amenities and easy access to major routes including the M4 – plus it’s just three miles from Newport city centre.
“There’s a variety of entertainment and leisure amenities within walking distance of the development, including a multiplex cinema and a gym, as well as supermarkets and restaurants nearby.
“Local people also love the great outdoors of the RSPB Newport Wetlands, which covers more than 1,000 acres, and is only a 10-minute drive from the development.”