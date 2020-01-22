New Homes in Newport Released For Sale

The first homes have now been released for sale at a new housing development at the former Llanwern steelworks site on the edge of Newport.

Cardiff-based Bellway Wales is building 152 new homes at Heron’s Mead, off Queensway, Llanwern.

The development will comprise a range of three and four-bedroom houses, with prices ranging from £239,995.

This is the second phase of homes from Bellway within the wider regeneration scheme in Llanwern, following the neighbouring Monks Meadow development, where the final few homes remain for sale.

Carly Maidment, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said: