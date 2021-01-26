Darwin Gray a Double Finalist for Welsh Property Awards

Commercial law firm Darwin Gray has been shortlisted for two awards in the 2020 Cardiff Property Awards.

To be held on Friday 26 March 2021, the Cardiff Property Awards will be taking place as part of an online property conference. A celebration of the local property sector, the awards will recognise the work of industry leaders during what has been a challenging year for many.

A finalist in both the Legal and Transformation categories, Darwin Gray has seen a period of growth over the past 12 months, including new additions and internal promotions within the commercial property team.

Catherine Burke, Partner in the Commercial Property team at Darwin Gray said:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for these property awards. “Over the years our team has built strong working relationships with local authorities, planners, construction professionals and agents to successfully deliver development projects and deal with transactions in what is a fast-changing sector. “We’re pleased to have been able to continue working with clients throughout the pandemic and help to navigate what has been a challenging year for many.”

Darwin Gray’s Transformation entry is for the recent completed project at Barry Waterfront, the Goodsheds. Described as ‘the urban high street of the future’, the project includes innovative features designed to transform the way people live and work in the local area.

Having worked closely on the project, Donald Gray, Head of the Commercial Property team at Darwin Gray said:

“The way we work, live and socialise is changing and it is opening up an exciting world of opportunities for developments such as the Goodsheds to deliver new-age living and working spaces. The South Wales landscape has seen a tremendous bout of regeneration in the past 10 years alone. It is a privilege to work on developments such as this to help transform not only properties but communities.”

The Cardiff Property Awards will be taking place virtually on 26 March. See the full list of finalists here: https://cardiffpropertyawards.co.uk/finalists/