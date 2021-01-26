Applications for Transport for Wales’ First Graduate Scheme Close Soon

Transport for Wales is looking for five ambitious graduates to be part of its journey to transform transport in Wales.

Applications are open for exciting roles in Engineering, Risk Analysis and Transport Planning.

The organisation is looking for a diverse group of individuals to join its new two-year market-leading graduate scheme in 2021.

Successful applicants will get to be involved in key, multi-million pound projects such as the South Wales Metro, which will play a major part in it transforming Wales’ transport network.

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said:

“I’m delighted we’ve launched our first ever graduate scheme and I encourage anyone who’ll have graduated by September 2021 to consider applying. “TfW is a young, growing organisation with bold plans to transform transport in Wales, so this is a unique and exciting time to join the TfW team. While our graduates are learning new skills and gaining some great experience, they’ll also see the impact of their work in their communities. “I’m pleased we’ve been able to launch our scheme at a time when many apprenticeships and graduate programmes are being cut back. We haven’t set minimum entry requirements, like many other graduate schemes, to encourage a diverse group of graduates to apply.”

Unlike many other graduate programmes, TfW’s scheme has no minimum entry-level requirement and anyone who’ll have graduated by September 2021 can apply.

Over two years, the five successful graduates will follow a market-leading programme of vocational work, educational learning and the opportunity to study for professional qualifications.

Lisa Yates, Director of People and Organisational Development at TfW, added:

“Our vision is to become an employer of choice and launching our graduate scheme is an exciting milestone for us. “Our graduates will be able to get their careers off to a great start. We have an exciting range of roles on offer as well as a robust, two-year placement, with opportunities to work across different parts of TfW and with our partners and stakeholders. “We’re working with an industry-leading partner, &Partnership, to deliver our graduate scheme and we’ll also provide successful applicants with financial support and study leave to achieve professionally recognised accreditations. We’re also providing students with skills development sessions to get them ready to apply for the scheme.”

TfW is welcoming applications to the scheme until 1 February 2021. Graduates can find out more and apply to TfW’s Graduate Scheme at: http://tfwearlycareers.wales/