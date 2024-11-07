Cardiff Business   |

7 November 2024
Cardiff

Cynnal Cymru Offers Carbon Literacy Action Day Course

Sustainable development organisation Cynnal Cymru – Sustain Wales is hosting a one-day training course as part of Carbon Literacy Action Day.

The event, on November 14th, also coincides with Wales Climate Week and COP29.

Held at Spark Cardiff, the training course is aimed at staff in organisations who want to know how to start tackling their effect on the climate. It offers learners “an awareness of the carbon costs, the impacts of everyday activities, with the ability and motivation to reduce emissions, on an individual, community and organisational basis”. It blends content on climate science, risks and solutions, with breakout activities, ending in personal pledges that can reduce carbon emissions from 5 to 15% per person.

Further information and ticket prices can be found at

Carbon Literacy Action Day November 14th



