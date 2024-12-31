Cygnet Distillery’s Welsh Dry Gin and Tonic launches in Co-op stores

Cygnet Distillery is ‘raising a glass’ as it sees its ready-to-drink Welsh Dry Gin and Tonic launch in Co-op stores across Wales.

Founded by Katherine Jenkins OBE and Andrew Levitas, the multi award-winning Swansea-based distillery’s gin and tonic will now be available in approaching 70 Co-op stores.

The listing with Co-op comes at the end of a successful year for Cygnet Gin which has seen it scoop industry awards and recognition including the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2024, the World Gin Awards 2024 and The Gin Masters 2024.

Co-op has worked closely with the Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales Trade Development Programme – which is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Welsh food and drink companies – to create the new listing.

Nick Payne, Managing Director at Cygnet, said:

“We are delighted to see Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin & Tonic on the shelves of Co-op. We have experienced a fantastic growth trajectory with Cygnet since launch, expanding the brand’s footprint across the UK with partners who ensure they’re delivering the best quality products to their shoppers”.

Lois Betts, Co-op Local Buyer, explained:

“We are excited to be working with Cygnet Distillery. With quality, choice and provenance valued by our member-owners and customers we are delighted to see their great tasting product on our shelves. We look for interesting, innovative and exciting products that we believe will resonate with our member-owners and customers, and we are confident that shoppers will love the award winning Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin and Tonic.”

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: