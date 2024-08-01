Creative North Launches Hub Initiative to Foster Innovation in North Wales

A cluster for the creative digital sectors in North Wales has launched a new initiative to create hubs.

Creative North is dedicated to supporting and promoting the creative digital sectors in North Wales.

Now it has unveiled a project which aims to establish venues across North Wales, providing support and facilities to freelancers, individuals, and companies within the creative-digital sectors.

TAPE, a community music and film organisation, has become the first designated Creative Hub Venue.

Tom Burke, Digital Innovation Manager at M-SParc, which runs the Creative North cluster, said:

“The Creative North Venues initiative ensures that creative talent, regardless of location, has access to the facilities and support they need right at their doorstep. We’re excited to see the transformative impact this will have on our creative economy.”

TAPE, a charitable organisation open to everyone, provides a broad spectrum of creative opportunities in areas such as filmmaking, audio production, music, photography, VR, design, creative writing and podcasting and hosts a timetable of weekly workshop sessions.

Kirsten Buchanan, Creative Inclusion Manager at TAPE, said:

“At TAPE we are passionate about creativity and its power to inspire and transform communities. Our inclusive, safe, and supportive environment is designed to offer hands-on experiences and opportunities across a wide range of creative disciplines. We are delighted to be the first Creative North Venue and look forward to collaborating with Creative North to support and inspire even more individuals.”

As Creative North prepares to launch additional Creative North Venues across North Wales, interested parties are invited to reach out for more information.

For further details on how to become a Creative North Venue contact Tom Burke at tom@m-sparc.com