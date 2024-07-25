Council Library to Move to Museum Building

Llandrindod Library is to move into the same building as Radnorshire Museum, Powys County Council has announced.

The move will follow the same model of service delivery adopted in Brecon, Llanidloes and Welshpool where both museum and library share space, resources and staffing.

Llandrindod Library is currently based at the Gwalia. However, the council approved the disposal of the building earlier this year so a future new home for the library was needed.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said:

“Our libraries and museums are trusted spaces, free to enter and open to all. Delivering a joint service from one building means we can provide a sustainable and long-term future for both while continuing to deliver and extend the health and wellbeing benefits that libraries and museums can offer.”

The move is a positive example of how council services can be re-modelled to improve outcomes whilst making longer-term savings. This ethos is central to Sustainable Powys, an approach the council is taking to be innovative and pro-active to re-think how services are delivered to meet future budget pressures.

“Llandrindod Library will continue to offer a good range of books in Welsh and English, digital resources, information and support around accessing council services, and wi-fi printing,” said Cllr Church. “Radnorshire Museum collects and cares for objects which reflect the cultural diversity and heritage of the county. Together the library and museum will organise and host a wide range of events and activities for all ages, from pre-school storytimes to dementia friendly events.”

Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said:

“We’re seeking to dispose of the Gwalia to help rationalise the number of properties we have in the town. Llandrindod Library started life in the current museum in 1911 as a new Carnegie public library so moving it back into the building from the Gwalia means it will continue to occupy a great town centre location. Marketing of the Gwalia will begin shortly. “Radnorshire Museum is recognised as one of the county’s most significant tourism assets and brings substantial economic benefits to the town. Co-locating Llandrindod Library with the museum means opening hours can be increased, encouraging more visitors to the area. “It is a great opportunity to create a new cultural space in the town whereby people can explore the rich history of Radnorshire, borrow a book, or look at some of our fascinating objects all under one roof.”

A timeframe for the co-location will now be developed, but it is anticipated the move will be completed before April 2025.