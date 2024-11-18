Council Issues Update on Plans to Protect Key Heritage Buildings in Cardiff

Cardiff Council has issued an update on plans to protect key historic buildings in Cardiff.

The properties include The Mansion House on Richmond Road, The Old Library on the Hayes, and the Merchant Place/Cory's Buildings in Cardiff Bay.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said:

“These buildings help define Cardiff's history and character and as their custodians, the Council is taking steps to protect and preserve them for future generations. “Following the Council's intervention, the refurbishment of Merchant Place and the Cory's Buildings is well underway and these important heritage buildings will soon be brought back into use at no cost to the taxpayer. Now the Council are looking to secure a sustainable long-term future for the historic Grade II listed Mansion House, by beginning a process aimed at securing capital investment on the open market. “Subject to agreement by Cabinet and all other parties, the Council will also take the opportunity offered by Virgin Money's proposed early surrender of their lease on a ground floor unit of the Old Library, to help accelerate the Royal Welsh College of Drama's plans for investment in the building.”

According to a report, due to be discussed by Cardiff Council Cabinet at a meeting on Thursday 21st November, work to transform the Marchant Place/Cory's Buildings into a new educational facility for Cardiff Sixth Form College is due to be completed in summer 2026.

The report states that the Grade II Listed Mansion House is currently “underutilised with the first floor rarely used and the second floor mothballed due to poor condition” and is surplus to the Council's requirements.

Although essential repairs have been undertaken, the property requires significant capital investment to resolve various issues to the fabric and structure of the building. The level of investment required would, according to the report, “only be justified if the Council had a long-term operational use for the property.”

Work is being undertaken to identify alternative accommodation options for the limited number of civic functions that are delivered from the building and, subject to agreement by Cabinet, the property is expected to be made available to the market towards the end of the current financial year. The results of this process will then be reported back to Cabinet for a decision on the preferred way forward.

The council entered into a long lease with the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama for the Old Library in June 2023. Alongside restoration of the historic building on the Hayes, their plans include the introduction of new performance, exhibition and rehearsal spaces.

The original agreement included a requirement for RWCMD to manage the ground floor unit which was let to Virgin Money until June 2034. Subject to approval by all parties, the lease will be amended and RWCMD will take on responsibility for this additional area of the building as well.

The Museum of Cardiff would be unaffected by this change and will remain at the Old Library for the time being, until a more suitable and sustainable long-term home is found.

Cardiff Council's Cabinet will meet on Thursday 21st November to consider the recommendations contained in the report.