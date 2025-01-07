Corris Railway’s Locomotive No. 7 having Second 10 Year Overhaul

A locomotive that entered service at Corris Railway in 2005, bringing the sound of a steam engine at work back to the Dulas Valley after 50 years, is having its second 10 year major overhaul.

Corris Railway Society began fundraising to build locomotive Number 7, a modern version of the Kerr Stuart “Tattoo” class locomotive – similar to Talyllyn Railway’s No. 4 ‘Edward Thomas’ – on February 1, 1995.

This year marks the 20th year of service on the railway by No. 7 and the expiration of her boiler ticket. Since the last 10 year overhaul, the locomotive has completed nearly 4,000 miles.

In the last decade, the reliable locomotive suffering only two failures – damaged valve gear whilst working Santa Trains in December 2018 and a failed steam gasket during last year’s gala.

Apart from heading most of the passenger trains and private charters at Corris, No 7 has also made a couple of brief visits to neighbouring Talyllyn Railway where she worked alongside her sister locomotive, No. 4.

Volunteers at Corris Railay began to strip down No 7 between Christmas and New Year with the aim of seeing locomotive returned to steam for this year’s Corris Railway Gala on Saturday, May 24.

The workshops at the Vale of Rheidol Railway have been contracted to fabricate a new stainless steel smokebox for the loco as well as re-profiling the tyres and fitting new crank pins.

New bearings for the driving axles will be produced in-house at Maespoeth in the newly revamped machine shop by engineers Phil Scott and Ian Cross.

