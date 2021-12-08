Cornerstone International Launches to Help Overseas Trading

The Cornerstone Finance Group has launched a new financial business arm which will specialise in providing hassle-free international payments and finance sourcing for UK businesses trading overseas.

Working in partnership with leading fintech payments company, Equals Money, Cornerstone’s new offering will help reduce the cost of international payments to companies.

Cornerstone International, the Group’s eighth arm, will allow businesses to make regular or one-off payments, with the added security of a fixed current exchange rate up to 12 months in advance.

Cornerstone International will also allow businesses looking to purchase commercial property, or finance new ventures abroad, access to international funding streams.

The addition of Cornerstone International to the wider Cornerstone Finance Group portfolio will allow clients who operate internationally to benefit from a wider range of financial services.

Commenting on the launch, Haydn Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer of Cornerstone Finance Group, said:

‘We have launched this business in response to our client’s needs. Over the past few years we have seen an increase in companies who are successfully tapping into overseas markets but were faced with high transaction costs. “Working with Equals Money, we will now be able to offer clients access to a wide range of payment solutions at competitive rates, giving them more flexibility when it comes to their finances. Equals Money will also offer a relationship service that guarantees seamless repeat transactions whilst giving clients full control. “With various options to support clients seeking finance overseas which will run alongside the foreign exchange service, we are confident that Cornerstone International will be a success and complement our other business areas.”

Commenting on the partnership, John Kinghorn, VP of Partnerships at Equals Money, said:

“We are really excited to be working with Cornerstone International. Many businesses are looking outwards and at ways they can expand. This includes looking at overseas markets and projects overseas. This partnership will help support the financial needs of many businesses and help them grow.”

The Cornerstone Finance Group is a hub of financial industry experts offering specialist interlinking services that work together. The Group operates across five different sectors of the UK financial services market – commercial finance, commercial insurance, wealth, mortgage and protection.

Equals Money are AIM-listed on the London Stock Exchange, authorised by the FCA and regulated by HMRC. Their payments service allows clients to trade simply and securely through Cornerstone International.

Equals Money is a trading style of FairFX PLC. Registered in England and Wales: 05539698. Registered Office: 3rd Floor, Vintners’ Place, 68 Upper Thames St, London, EC4V 3BJ. FairFX PLC is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services (FCA No. 488396).