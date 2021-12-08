Demand for Welsh Ingredients in Restaurants, Cafes and Takeaways

More people want to see dishes with Welsh ingredients in places such as restaurants, cafes and takeaways, new research has revealed.

With more than 1,400 people surveyed, 90% of guests think it’s important venues have a good range of dishes with Welsh ingredients – up from 77% in 2017.

The Value of Welshness research also shows 93% of guests believe Welsh food and drink should be promoted in venues, and many guests will pay more for it.

A quarter of people are also less likely to visit a venue if it has no Welsh food and drink offer.

The results of the research, from the Welsh Government’s Food and Drink Insight Programme, will be key in helping businesses in the sector understand the importance of Welsh produce to consumers throughout the UK.

Focusing particularly on perceptions and attitudes within the Out of Home and Foodservice sector, such as from people who dine at restaurants and cafes and order from takeaways, this research underpins how well Welsh ingredients and Welsh drinks are viewed.

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, said: