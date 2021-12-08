

This week’s ‘Discover’ series explores Manufacturing Wales – a voice that represents the vision and ambitions of manufacturers across Wales.

A collaborative consortium created specifically to help meet the complex needs of Welsh-based manufacturers, raising the credibility of Welsh brands, maximising supply chain opportunities and building-in resilience for member organisations.

In their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic, the members chat to Business News Wales about the benefits of being part of this forward-thinking collaboration network.

Discover Manufacturing Wales from Business News Wales on Vimeo.