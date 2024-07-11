Container Storage Firm Expands Cardiff Facility

One of the UK’s leading container storage providers has successfully completed the purchase and expansion of their award-winning site in Cardiff.

blue self storage Ltd said the strategic acquisition marked another milestone in the company's rapid growth and commitment to serving both domestic and commercial customers.

The Llanishen facility, situated on the Ty Glas Industrial Estate in North Cardiff, has expanded from three-quarters of an acre to just over an acre, now boasting 181 self-storage units of various sizes. Earlier this year, blue self storage entered into discussions with Millgrove North Limited and agreed to purchase the site, acquiring an additional 0.4 acre (1618 sqm). Now occupying 1.1 acres (4580 sqm), this expansion has facilitated a 33% increase in space and a 75% increase in unit capacity while maintaining spacious roads and landscaped areas.

Dean Daly, Operations Director, said:

“The additional land has allowed us to reconfigure and optimize the site. This expansion has exceeded our expectations and continues to perform impressively.”

Managing Director Chris Bryan added:

“This acquisition supports our growth objective of adding high-quality assets to our portfolio. Special thanks to the sellers, Millgrove North Limited, ensuring a seamless transaction.”

blue self storage, which has extensive facilities across Cardiff, Tyneside, Bridgend, and soon Gloucester, has merged with Maltings Document Storage Solutions (MDSS) to form Blue Storage Group. The Llanishen site received the European Container Site of the Year 2021 at the Federation of European Self Storage Associations (FEDESSA) awards.

In addition to serving the business community, blue self storage actively supports local charities, including Cerebral Palsy Cymru. The charity benefits from free storage space provided by blue self storage, enabling efficient management of donations crucial for their fundraising efforts through charity shops in Llanishen, Cathays, Talbot Green, and Barry.

Marc Roberts, Head of Retail at Cerebral Palsy Cymru, said: