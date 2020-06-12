Company’s Urgent Plea to Chancellor to Help Save 65 Jobs in Cardiff

A hearing care company in Cardiff has pleaded with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to save dozens of jobs after being denied access to furlough money.

Due to a clerical error, Hearfocus Ltd, a domiciliary hearing care business, has been unable to access funds from the government’s Job Retention Scheme because of a missed deadline.

Although Hearfocus, based on Cowbridge Road East in Cardiff, have continued to pay their staff since March, without any revenue stream due to coronavirus restrictions the company is facing administration, with 65 jobs at risk.

With thousands of vulnerable clients who are reliant on Hearfocus’s services around the Cardiff area, the company are pleading with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the government to assess the businesses’ furlough application and ensure that a sensible resolution prevails.

This would allow businesses in Hearfocus’s situation to access funds from the Job Retention Scheme if they genuinely missed the deadline due to an administrative technicality, which would help to save jobs and livelihoods.

Hearfocus Director, Dave Murphy, said:

“As a hearing care business, there are thousands of patients relying on our services to ensure they can hear and communicate with loved ones during these difficult times. Some of these patients are elderly and have been shielding or even in care homes. “The people who will be affected have families, homes and mortgages to contend with, people who support their local communities so we can’t stress enough how vital this is.”

Hearfocus have set up an online petition to raise awareness for companies in their position and convince the government to ensure businesses like these do not fall through the cracks.

Mr Murphy continued:

“I’m sure there are many people and businesses who are in a similar situation to us, who are facing an unthinkable situation due to circumstances out of their hands. “The Chancellor himself said that he would do ‘whatever it takes’ to save jobs; we are simply calling on him to stick to his promise and provide HMRC with the flexibility to address situations like these and help protect people’s livelihoods.”

To sign Hearfocus’s petition, please visit: http://chng.it/8N7zPzDnzz