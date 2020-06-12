AB Glass Rolls Out Facial Recognition/Temperature Check Solution

AB Access Control, the access control unit of aluminium manufacturing and installation company AB Glass, has rolled out an innovative solution that will help companies get their workforces up and running again as the COVID-19 lockdown ends – safely.

The company is offering the installation of a cutting-edge access control system for premises that incorporates facial recognition software with the ability to assess the body temperature of the individual seeking access to a building or premises.

The system means a company will be able to assess the health status of employees or visitors and their potential for being infected with COVID-19. The device could be used at any type of workplace including commercial offices, factories or apartments.

The equipment has a temperature accuracy of plus or minus 0.3 degrees Celsius as long as the person is standing between 0.3 and 0.7 metres away. It can be wall-mounted or free standing and programmed to set off an alarm if the temperature indicates a person might be ill.

Alan Brayley, Managing Director of AB Glass, said: