Coleg Cambria Awarded the Gold Standard in Cyber Security Teaching

The north east Wales college received the accolade as part of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) CyberFirst Schools initiative, focused on inspiring the next generation of cyber security experts and addressing the UK’s cyber skills gap.

Cambria’s Principal Sue Price said:

“We are delighted to have achieved the CyberFirst Gold Award in conjunction with the National Cyber Security Centre. “This is a significant achievement for Coleg Cambria, recognising the great work the team are doing in a critical area that is growing in strategic significance and importance to the economy. “Having this award will give employers and our learners confidence the qualifications they are achieving are robust and will support them in their future careers.”

Overall, 14 schools and colleges received gold, silver and bronze awards having demonstrated a range of work aimed at engaging pupils, including lunchtime coding clubs, sessions where pupils could pitch Internet of Things concepts, and running projects linking computing to medical sciences.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said:

“Congratulations to all the schools and colleges that have been awarded CyberFirst Schools status for their first-rate approaches to teaching cyber security skills. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of opportunities being offered to pupils and I’m delighted to welcome the schools to our growing community from around the UK. “Through the CyberFirst Schools initiative, the NCSC continues to work with schools and local communities to inspire the next generation of cyber security experts.”

Minister for Digital Infrastructure Matt Warman added:

“The country needs a new generation of talented tech experts to protect our online spaces. “Ensuring everyone has the digital skills they need to thrive in an increasingly tech-fuelled economy is central to our efforts to build back better from the pandemic.”

The next call for recognition is now open for secondary schools and colleges interested in gaining CyberFirst Schools certification. It closes on Friday June 18.

For schools and colleges in Wales considering an application, the National Digital Exploitation Centre (NDEC) has pledged to offer extra support, saying it wants “as many Welsh schools and colleges to benefit from this brilliant scheme”.

For more information, visit the NCSC website: www.ncsc.gov.uk/cyberfirst

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.