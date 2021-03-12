Locals Urged to Fight the Climate Emergency in Swansea

Swansea residents are to have their say on how the city can best fight the climate emergency.

Residents are being asked for their thoughts on the best ways that local individuals and organisations can take action to save the planet.

The survey, by Swansea Council, is aimed at all residents of all ages – and organisations of all types. Initially, it is online but, as restrictions are lifted, the council will explore other methods. Those involved will include schools, businesses and groups that can sometimes be hard to reach.

It represents the start a conversation as the council looks to create a strategic city-wide approach to achieving a net-zero carbon Swansea.

Already, the council has a Charter on Climate Action – and hopes this will inspire other people and organisations around the city to join them in making a pledge as part of city-wide action.

It is a visible public reminder that the council aims to become net-zero carbon by 2030 – and aims to make the city net-zero by 2050.

Andrea Lewis, the council’s joint deputy leader and cabinet member for homes, energy and service transformation, said:

“I encourage people and organisations across the city to take this simple survey – it will help us achieve so much as we look to go net zero. “We want to know what you think we should prioritise to help the whole city address this era-defining crisis. “We all want to leave a better planet for future generations – and now is your chance to tell us what actions the city and its citizens should focus on to have the most positive effect.” “Businesses, community and voluntary groups, other organisations and individuals can all make a difference. “They’ll all be at the heart of our approach and we want to build a long-term dialogue for the good of us all.”

Questions in the survey include:

How do you feel about climate change?

To what extent are you prepared to make changes to make Swansea net-zero by 2050?

What would help you make changes for a net-zero Swansea?

Survey: www.bit.ly/3050swansea – open until around the end of March. To access the survey in a different format please [email protected]

More information: www.swansea.gov.uk/climatechange