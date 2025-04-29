City Centre Transformation Continues as ‘Living Building’ Scheme Nears Completion

Construction of a major new ‘living building’ scheme in Swansea city centre is due for completion by the end of this summer.

Located between Oxford Street and The Kingsway, the scheme is being led by Hacer Developments.

The development will include features such as:

An urban-style greenhouse set over four floors

An education facility featuring an aquaponic system

Rooftop gardens, wildflower boarders and green spaces

Nine floors of apartments to be managed by Pobl

Close to 32,000 square feet of commercial floor space for businesses

Retail

A landscaped courtyard

A bio-solar roof with ambient loop heating and sustainable drainage systems

The development, once complete, will accommodate up to 500 people, thanks to the jobs and homes it will create. It will be powered by solar energy and an air source heat system.

The scheme is one example of a regeneration programme worth more than £1 billion which is designed to transform Swansea city centre. Other examples include the nearby office scheme at 71/72 Kingsway developed by Swansea Council and part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal.

Shot by Calan Films on behalf of the Welsh Government, this video shows the progress being made on site at the former Woolworths building and a new adjoining 13-storey tower:

Carwyn Davies, Managing Director of Hacer Developments, said:

“These are unprecedented times for Swansea city centre with so much funding being invested by the council, the Welsh Government and the private sector. “This is important because city centres now need more people living and working there to create the numbers needed to support city centre businesses and encourage more shops and other businesses to open up in future. “Our scheme is aimed at creating a new way of urban working and living – one that connects residents and workers to nature. This has been proven to benefit health and happiness. “The building will also be powered in a renewable way that will help cut Swansea’s carbon footprint and fight climate change.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Swansea’s £1 billion transformation is continuing at pace to create more jobs for local people, support local businesses and raise Swansea’s profile across the UK and beyond for investment. “Swansea Arena has been completed, the Palace Theatre building has reopened, the Albert Hall has been transformed, and the 71/72 Kingsway office development will soon be open with a number of tenants confirmed and advanced discussions with many other tenants ongoing. “It’s fantastic news that the groundbreaking, innovative ‘living building’ scheme led by Hacer Developments will be following suit by the end of the summer. “Our new ‘Y Storfa’ community services hub at the former BHS unit on Oxford Street is due for completion by the end of the year too, and work will soon start to transform Castle Square into a greener destination at the heart of the city centre.”

The ‘living building' is being funded by a mixture of private sector funding and funding from the Welsh Government's Innovative Housing Programme, Pobl and the Development Bank of Wales.