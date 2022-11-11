Chamber Sign Memorandum of Understanding with JCCI

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jhelum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

The MOU was signed on October 27 during the Chamber’s international trade exhibition and dinner at Cardiff’s City Hall; an event connecting Welsh businesses with experts, resources and support to enable them to trade with confidence on the global stage.

JCCI is a Chamber of Commerce and Industry which represents the industrial and business community of Jhelum, a region in the north of Pakistan’s Punjab province. It is affiliated with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Like the Chamber, JCCI operates as a business membership organisation, supporting a vibrant SME sector and connecting businesses with opportunities for growth through trade.

Present at the MOU signing were Sarfraz Malik, Chairman of the Executive Committee of JCCI; Faheem Azhar, Ambassador and International Strategic Advisor at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid; Paul Slevin, Executive Chair of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid; and Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce.

The MOU between the two Chambers will benefit both Welsh and Pakistani businesses, strengthening trading ties between the two countries and offering opportunities to work together and share knowledge on areas of joint interest such as development, research and best practice.