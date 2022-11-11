Rural and Farm Crime in Wales

In this podcast of the Rural Futures Hub series, brought to you by Business News Wales, host Carwyn Jones speaks with Dr Wyn Morris and Dr Gareth Norris, both from Aberystwyth University, alongside Dafydd Llywelyn Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed Powys Police.

There is a growing interest in rural crime and the interaction with, and the importance of, rural communities more generally. The global pandemic and Brexit have brought to the forefront issues that have illustrated the boundaries between rural and urban environments; features such as food security, supply chains, and tourism, highlight how these locations must coexist.

The countryside as a place of leisure during the Covid lockdowns brought many people into contact with rural police and rural communities, for example, large numbers of visitors to beauty spots across Wales and owners of second homes visiting residences from other countries during restricted movement periods. We discuss the case of Dyfed-Powys police where their upward trajectory in terms of investment in police personnel, infrastructure and policy initiatives has clearly impacted upon the way in which rural crime is reported and responded to. The podcast contributes to wider debates on the effects and responses to farm and rural crime.