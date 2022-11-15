Celtic Manor Resort Goes Electric with Club Car

Celtic Manor Resort has installed a new fleet of state-of-the-art electric Club Car golf vehicles as part of its sustainability mission.

The 5-star South Wales venue, host of the 2010 Ryder Cup, has purchased 135 Tempo Lithium-Ion golf cars, complete with Club Car’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery, to minimise energy consumption and adhere to the resort’s sustainability drive.

The vehicles are also fitted with Club Car’s Visage technology which will enhance the guest experience and streamline Celtic Manor’s considerable golf operation across its three Championship courses spanning more than 2,000 acres of panoramic parkland.

David Griffin, Director of Golf, Spa & Leisure at Celtic Manor Resort, said:

“Switching from petrol to electric cars has been a huge part of our sustainability drive. “The new cars are quieter and smoother for the guests to drive, charge more quickly and last for three rounds of golf on one charge which is fantastic. It will save us in the region of £50-60k a year in fuel costs and considerably reduce the environmental impact. “Since 2017 we have reduced CO2 emissions by 26%, decreased water consumption by 40% and reduced single-use plastic by four tonnes at the resort. Our golf courses also have 100% self-sustained irrigation. Our new fleet is another important step in the right direction.”

Commenting on Visage, David Griffin added:

“The management system brings many benefits. It reduces maintenance costs because we can rotate the cars efficiently. Being able to see where the cars are at any time is very useful and helps us monitor speed of play. “It also enables us to enhance corporate golf days by pre-loading scoring on to the cars and advertising the many other experiences at the resort and across the Celtic Collection. “It has been a significant project to bring in this fleet and we’ve had tremendous support from Club Car and Hopkins Machinery, the local dealer.”

Kevin Hart, Club Car’s Sales Director for EMEA, said:

“This delivery builds on a long, successful relationship of more than 20 years between Club Car and Celtic Manor Resort. We are proud that our technology is not only saving the resort time and money but is having a positive impact on the environment.”

Club Car supplies many of the world’s leading golf destinations with its wide range of vehicles, and is an official supplier to the DP World Tour, the 2023 Ryder Cup, PGA TOUR Properties, the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) and St Andrews Links.

For more information on Club Car visit: www.clubcar.com

For more information on Celtic Manor Resort visit: www.celtic-manor.com