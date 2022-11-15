Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Boost Your Skill Set with a Short Course

A - Home Page B - Original Content
SHARE
,

For many, higher education presents an opportunity for a brighter future. In business learning new skills is crucial to being able to adapt to the changing needs of the market.

Business News Wales spoke with Gaenor Roberts, a Business lecturer at Glyndwr University, about two specific courses on offer, and how they can help you build confidence, identify your strengths and weaknesses and develop new modes of thinking.

Introduction to Business Management is suited to people looking to advance in their workplaces. Helping them develop the skills and insight required to pursue further career opportunities. With invaluable advice on a broad range of topics from recruiting to personnel management.

The career development course is designed for people looking to take their career in a new direction and is designed to give people the perspective required to identify what it is they wish to achieve, and what factors both internal and external might be hindering their progression.

Whether you are in full time work, or seeking new opportunities, you can find out more by contacting the Enterprise team and Glyndwr University at [email protected]

SHARE

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

Related Articles

Glyndwr University

 