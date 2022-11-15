Boost Your Skill Set with a Short Course

For many, higher education presents an opportunity for a brighter future. In business learning new skills is crucial to being able to adapt to the changing needs of the market.
Business News Wales spoke with Gaenor Roberts, a Business lecturer at Glyndwr University, about two specific courses on offer, and how they can help you build confidence, identify your strengths and weaknesses and develop new modes of thinking.
Introduction to Business Management is suited to people looking to advance in their workplaces. Helping them develop the skills and insight required to pursue further career opportunities. With invaluable advice on a broad range of topics from recruiting to personnel management.
The career development course is designed for people looking to take their career in a new direction and is designed to give people the perspective required to identify what it is they wish to achieve, and what factors both internal and external might be hindering their progression.
Whether you are in full time work, or seeking new opportunities, you can find out more by contacting the Enterprise team and Glyndwr University at [email protected]