CELS Shortlisted for Awards at The Mental Health and Wellbeing Wales Awards

Established in 2019, CELS design and deliver practical, outdoor-focused learning programmes.

The Character Development Award is their foundation, and most effective programme. The award is delivered to a class of children within their school for 2 hours every week throughout the academic year focusing on fostering essential skills through fun, physical activities.

Elen Jones, Instructor at CELS. said:

“Being part of CELS has been incredibly rewarding. Seeing firsthand the growth in confidence and resilience in each child is inspiring. This award reflects the hard work and commitment our team puts into making a difference.”

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Wales Awards celebrates organisations and individuals who significantly impact mental health and well-being across Wales. This was sponsored and put together by the Ajuda foundation.

Both CELS and Dylan Jones were shortlisted for the outstanding impact in education category, with Dylan being the only individual to make the shortlist, alongside larger organisations such as colleges and universities. The awards took place in the Mercure Hotel in Cardiff where CELS were awarded the Silver Award in the Outstanding Impact in Education category, recognising efforts in fostering positive mental health and life skills in young people through their innovative Character Development Award.

Dylan Jones, Director of CELS said:

“Receiving the Silver Award for Outstanding Impact in Education is a testament to our team’s dedication to positively shaping young lives. We believe in the potential of every young person, and this award strengthens our resolve to keep delivering impactful programs. It’s not just us, schools and parents saying it. It has now been recognised Nationally”

For further information, visit www.celscymru.com

If you would like to discuss anything further, contact CELS on dylanjones@celscymru.com