CCR Economic Growth Partnership Appoints Guy Lacey to the Board

The Cardiff Capital Region Economic Growth Partnership (EGP) is delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Lacey, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Coleg Gwent and national Chair of Colleges Wales – Colegau Cymru, to the Board.

Guy brings with him a wealth of talent and expertise in the education sector. Having been a long standing member of the Cardiff Capital Region Skills Partnership, Guy possesses an intimate understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by the region in arena of future skills provision and development and has a strong desire to put that knowledge and experience to good use by playing an active role in the delivery of the CCR Economic and Industrial Growth Plan.

Guy’s expertise will strengthen further the impressive expertise that current board members Cara Aitchison, President and Vice Chancellor Cardiff Met and Andrew Cooksley, Founder and CEO, ACT Training, bring to the table. With skills provision and development playing such a fundamental role in the successful delivery of our Economic growth plan, we are privileged to welcome an individual of the calibre of Guy Lacey who will undoubtedly add significant value in the ongoing delivering and developing of the CCR strategy and ambition, across the region.

Guy graduated from Oxford Brookes University in History and Politics and went on from there to the University of Bath gaining a Post Graduate Certificate in Secondary Education before starting a career in education and skills. Guy has had experience of a number of UK schools and colleges in the last 25 years, gaining knowledge of a wide range of approaches to the delivery of skills-based training to meet the needs of young people and adults. In addition, Guy worked as an examiner for the University of Cambridge examinations syndicate and as a peer Inspector with Estyn for over ten years.

In 2015 Guy was appointed Principal and Chief Executive of Coleg Gwent, having held several other leadership roles at the College since 2003.

When asked why he wished to join the REGP, Guy said:

“I'm delighted to be joining the REGP Board and see it as a great opportunity to help support the growth and development of our region. As someone who is passionate about people development, it will be great to contribute a skills-based perspective to the economic growth agenda of the Board.”

On Guy’s appointment, Frank Holmes, Chair of the REGP, said: