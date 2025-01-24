Care-Experienced University Staff Member Urges Care Leavers to ‘Tick the Box’ when Applying for University

One small box on a UCAS application form could make “the world of difference” to young people with care experience, according to a member of Wrexham University’s Enterprise and Entrepreneurship team.

Mary Ainsworth, an Entrepreneurship Assistant at the University, is sharing her story to encourage and inspire prospective students to ‘Tick the Box’ on their UCAS application to say they have spent time in care when they are applying for higher education.

Mary, who is a care leaver and Wrexham University graduate, says that people being given the chance to highlight their own care experience will give them the opportunity to gain access to crucial support as soon as they start university.

“As a young person before I started studying at Wrexham, I was living in a hostel in Manchester for two years – and a month before my degree was due to start, I had to leave the hostel as my time there was up. If it wasn’t for me making my personal circumstances known, I would have ended up homeless as I had nowhere to go, at that time,” she said. “Thankfully, the University allowed me to move into halls a month early. But without that option, as hard as it is to say out loud, I don’t know where I’d have gone. I’m just so glad that I plucked up the courage to ask for help and speak to student services about my background.”

Mary is urging young people with care experience to not only ‘Tick the Box’ but also ask for the help that they need

She said:

“Asking for help can be incredibly daunting, particularly if you come from a home where there isn’t much support but honestly, speaking from my own experience – once you pluck up that initial courage, doors start to open and there is support out there. “Many young people from care-experienced backgrounds also don’t feel that further and higher education is within their grasp but it really is, care leavers should be able to aim high and fulfil their potential, that’s why ticking the box is so important. “University for me was completely transformational – I would not be where I am today without Wrexham University and the incredible support I received while studying here. “Since graduating, I have gone onto work for the University as well as having posts in lecturing and supply teaching. I am also the founder of my own arts start-up. My own story is proof that being care-experienced doesn’t hold you back – but you need to have that initial courage and ask for the help you need.”

The Tick the Box campaign was founded by The Fostering Network. Mary said she was keen to highlight the campaign ahead of the UCAS equal consideration date for applications for most undergraduate courses, which is January 29.

Wrexham University have a dedicated support package for care-experienced students.

Some of which includes: