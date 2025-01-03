Cardiff Ranked Fifth Best City To Launch A Business In 2025

Cardiff has been revealed as the fifth most attractive city to launch a new business in 2025, according to new business-focused research.

With inflation and the cost of goods, energy and materials continuing to rise, and commercial property prices also on the up, prospective business owners have to think carefully about when and where to plant their flag.

To provide insights into where new ventures might thrive, Approved Business Finance has revisited its business-focused analysis of the UK’s 60 largest cities. By examining a multitude of data points, including the average price of commercial properties via Rightmove, cost per square foot, GDP, education levels, high-speed internet coverage and average salary, we’ve identified the cities offering the most potential—and those presenting the greatest challenges—for new businesses in 2025.

The 20 cities offering the most potential for new businesses



Where is the best city to start a business?

According to the research, Cardiff is the fifth best place in the UK to start a new business, however the average square foot cost of commercial spaces cost £87, much higher than other cities. However, almost 93% of businesses in Cardiff are currently supplied with high-speed internet, beating out most other cities across the country.

Oxford ranked as the best place in the UK to start a new business. The famed university city offers commercial space for an average of £36 per square foot, making it one of the most affordable commercial options, per square foot, across the UK.

Commenting on the research, commercial director of Approved Finance Group, Mark Kozo, said: