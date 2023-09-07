Cardiff PR Agency Celebrates 20 Years in Business

Cardiff-based public relations agency Petersens PR is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The business was set up by marketing and PR expert Robert Petersen in 2003 and works with clients in Wales and beyond across various sectors including law, property, education and printing.

Petersens PR, based at Eastern Business Park in St Mellons, is currently in a period of growth, having taken on several new clients.

It recently appointed a new PR and social media executive, Ellie Courtman, a Cardiff University graduate who originally joined as an intern.

The agency has also been shortlisted for a prestigious Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) award for its work with Cardiff-based law firm Geldards. Its campaign with Geldards’ helped boost the profile of the firm’s education team and increased its revenue by 30% year-on-year.

Petersens PR founder and MD Robert Petersen said:

“We’re very proud to have been working with businesses and organisations in Wales and beyond for twenty years. “In that time, we’ve seen many changes in public relations, from the rise of social media to the emergence of AI, but we’ve always prided ourselves on being ahead of the curve on the latest developments. “Despite these changes, public relations continues to be an essential consideration for any business, helping them build their brand, develop important relationships and, most importantly of all, share their stories with their key audiences. “As a ‘boutique’ agency we’re able to be flexible in what we can offer our clients, which is why we have built up many long-running and successful partnerships.”

Petersens PR offers traditional PR and media relations alongside newer services including social media management and podcast production. It also offers bespoke PR and social media training for businesses and individuals.