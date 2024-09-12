Cardiff Event to Discuss Parallels Between High-Performance Sport and High-Performing Business Teams

In both elite sports and successful businesses, the pursuit of excellence requires more than just individual talent, it demands collaboration, resilience, and exceptional leadership.

Adding real-world insight into this topic, is Olympian and two-time World Champion rowing coxswain Harry Brightmore who will be the guest speaker at the next Cardiff Business Club event on September 24th at Sophia Gardens. The evening will begin with a drink’s reception at 18:00, followed by Harry's address at 18:45. Dinner will be served at 19:45 and the event will close at 21:30.

Tickets can be booked here – https://www.cardiffbusinessclub.org/event/228/harry-brightmore

Harry, who led the Men's 8 Rowing Team to Olympic Gold, will discuss how the high-performance principles in sport can be directly applied to building successful business teams.

His unique perspective on leadership, teamwork, and resilience will provide attendees with actionable strategies for driving performance in their own organisations.

Business News Wales recently spoke to Harry about his upcoming talk at Cardiff Business Club