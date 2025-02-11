Cardiff City FC Community Foundation Sees Social Impact Soar to £33.4m

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, the official charity of Cardiff City Football Club, has unveiled a £33.4 million social impact value for the 2023/24 season – a significant rise from £17.9 million in the previous year.

This achievement means that for every £1 spent, £19 of social value is generated. In this context, social value refers to the measurable benefits of the Foundation's work, such as improved health, well-being, and social cohesion within the communities it serves.

The charity’s social impact value is categorised as follows:

Mental and Physical Health: £15,500,000

Social contributions: £15,100,000

Education and employability: £2,400,000

In addition to these figures, the Foundation's own outcomes data highlights the success of its work:

86% of service users reported improved mental, emotional and physical wellbeing

93% of service users reported enhanced interest in personal progression, such as educational achievements, careers aspirations and skill development

86% of service users reported enhanced transferable skills, including confidence, problem-solving, and teamwork

87% of service users reported more positive interactions with people from different backgrounds and cultures

90% reported an improved sense of belonging in their community

The data, independently assessed using the UEFA Social Return on Investment model and supported by research from social value specialists Substance, highlights the Foundation’s far-reaching influence in areas such as physical health, mental health, and education.

The report also emphasises that the Foundation’s social value is largely attributed to the impact of more targeted services. Targeted services are for specific individuals or groups of service users identified as likely to respond to targeted services. For example, the Foundation’s Inclusive Kicks sessions provide free disability football sessions and personal development pathways for those with additional learning and physical needs, recognising the financial challenges faced by families with disabled children.

Gavin Hawkey, Director of Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said:

“Our latest impact data highlights our growing reach and impact in Cardiff City FC Communities. “We know that football is a brilliant engagement tool. From supporting young people to learn and develop life skills to helping people to achieve a healthy weight, our programmes are making a real difference. “We’re incredibly proud of the difference we’re making, and this would not be possible without our skilled and passionate team or the unwavering support of our funders, partners and the Cardiff City FC community.”

Ken Choo, Cardiff City FC Executive Director & CEO, said:

“Our Community Foundation is a key pillar of Cardiff City Football Club’s work. It never fails to impress me when I see these reports on delivery and the tangible results they bring to our local communities. “Year on year we see growth in investment, results and perhaps most importantly, impact. The latest annual increase in social impact value is staggering and I’m absolutely delighted to see it.”

For more information on Cardiff City FC Community Foundation's impact, visit Cardiff City FC Community Foundation Impact Report.