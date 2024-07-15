Cardiff Capital Region to Co-Sponsor National Eisteddfod’s Science and Technology Village

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) is co-sponsoring the Science & Technology Village (SaTV) at the 2024 National Eisteddfod along with the University of South Wales (USW).

The National Eisteddfod is one of Europe’s biggest cultural festivals, attracting 170,000 people each year to celebrate Wales’ culture and language, while looking to the future with science and technology. This is the first time the festival has taken place in Pontypridd since 1893.

The Science & Technology Village is a firm fixture in the festival, attracting 60,000 visitors each year with a large Dome that seats 100 people.

CCR will be based in one of the wooden cabins in the Village to discuss and promote careers in the world of technology. This will include promoting upskilling opportunities for individuals into technology, cyber and digital skills in South East Wales and advising young visitors on career paths in science and technology.

As a sponsor, CCR will also have a speaking slot in the SaTV Dome to discuss CCR's plans for a low carbon future that will include elements from the developing Aberthaw Power Station project and other projects such as EV chargers.

Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, Chair of the CCR Committee said:

“We are excited to be co-sponsoring the Science and Technology Village at this year’s National Eisteddfod. “We want our space to be as accessible and family friendly as possible, and strongly encourage any young people thinking about their career path, whether this be science and technology related to come along and speak to our Skills and Talent Team who will be more than happy to advise. We are thrilled to be sharing this sponsorship with the University of South Wales, allowing us both to demonstrate real support and leadership in cultural, language and STEM subject areas.”

Cllr Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, said:

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Cardiff Capital Region to showcase its ambitions and share what CCR offers the science and technology world, while also connecting with our local communities in a meaningful way. This CCR presence will complement what our own County Borough Council is doing at the Eisteddfod and that’s good news for the people of Rhondda Cynon Taf. “This is also an excellent time to engage with the people of Wales on our vision for a low carbon future for South East Wales, as we make our way towards Net Zero.”

Dr Ben Calvert, Vice-Chancellor of USW, said: