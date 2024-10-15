Cardiff Capital Region Leads Investment Discussion at Western Gateway Conference

This Thursday, October 17th, Cardiff Capital Region will take centre stage during the Investment Breakout Session at the Western Gateway Conference, held at ICC Wales.

The session, sponsored by Cardiff Capital Region, will tackle a pressing issue facing the Western Gateway, the significant investment gap revealed in Ernst & Young’s 2024 report. this gap is a stark contrast to the immense opportunities that the region's economy presents.

Kellie Beirne, Chief Executive of Cardiff Capital Region, will lead the conversation.

Kellie has a wealth of experience in regional economic development. Her leadership in this session will be pivotal in addressing why the region's innovation potential has been under-recognised by investors and, more importantly, what can be done to reverse this trend.

The investment gap, as outlined in the EY report, highlights the urgent need for increased investor recognition of the Western Gateway’s economy. The region is home to cutting-edge innovation, high-growth industries, and universities, yet struggles to attract the level of investment needed to reach its full potential.

Panel of Investment Experts

Joining Kellie Beirne are key figures in the investment landscape:

, Chair of the CCR Investment Board, brings decades of corporate finance experience and will offer perspectives on how to build a pan-regional investment portfolio. Jody Table-Porter , Director of Regional Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, brings her expertise in driving regional investment strategies, particularly through funds like the South West Investment Fund.

, Director of Regional Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, brings her expertise in driving regional investment strategies, particularly through funds like the South West Investment Fund. Rhian Elston , Investment Director at the Development Bank of Wales, has over a decade of experience structuring investments for small businesses, making her insights crucial to understanding how local firms can scale.

, Investment Director at the Development Bank of Wales, has over a decade of experience structuring investments for small businesses, making her insights crucial to understanding how local firms can scale. Ed Rowberry , Founder and CEO of Bristol & Bath Regional Capital, has led significant initiatives to transform regions through investment and economic repositioning.

, Founder and CEO of Bristol & Bath Regional Capital, has led significant initiatives to transform regions through investment and economic repositioning. Marty Reid, Chief Executive of SETSquared, will share how innovation hubs and start-up ecosystems can draw the attention of investors.

Each speaker will deliver a brief introduction before engaging in a dynamic Q&A session, facilitated by Kellie Beirne. The discussion will centre on how the Western Gateway can elevate its profile and position itself as a destination for inward investment.

The Western Gateway region, which straddles South Wales and the west of England, is home to leading companies, cutting-edge innovation clusters, and renowned universities.

A central question that will be posed to the panellists is: Why does the Western Gateway lag so far behind other regions in attracting investment, despite its considerable potential? Despite these assets, the region has struggled to attract the level of investment that other parts of the UK, such as Manchester or Edinburgh, have enjoyed.

The breakout session will explore how to change this narrative. As the region works towards a greener, more inclusive economy, the panel will discuss how universities and research centres can play a critical role in driving investment by fostering start-ups and spin-outs. Additionally, the session will address how collaboration between local governments, businesses, and investors can unlock billions in untapped value over the coming years.

With Cardiff Capital Region taking a leadership role, the session will likely emphasis the importance of coordinated efforts across sectors and the need for targeted government support to catalyse investment.

The panel is expected to call for proportional increases in regional investment funds and simplified grant processes, which could reduce administrative burdens and create a more streamlined pathway for investors.