Cardiff Capital Region’s Investment Safeguards Over 160 Jobs in Tredegar

Cardiff Capital Region’s (CCR) Strategic Premises Fund has invested £5.5m in a factory occupied by Purflux Filtration, a leading supplier for the global automotive industry. The manufacturer, which has been based in Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent for 40 years, employs over 160 people and supports seven apprenticeships, all of whose jobs are being safeguarded by this strategic investment.

CCR’s Strategic Premises Fund has provided a debt-loan to NPH Red Oak Platform, a new Joint Venture that is acquiring the site occupied by Purflux. The loan, which once paid back will be reinvested within the Region, is being used for site acquisition of the 168,244 sq ft premises in Crown Business Park, and for refurbishment.

The refurbishment will improve the environmental performance of the premises and will introduce on-site renewables in the form of rooftop solar panels and a 250KW wind turbine. The new owner of the site is also contributing funds alongside CCR’s investment.

All investments from CCR's Strategic Premises Fund, which is managed by CBRE Lending, are taken through a rigorous two-stage approval process. Previous commercial endeavours supported by CCR’s Fund include Pulse Plastics in Ebbw Vale, Great Point Seren Studios in Cardiff and Tŷ Hotels in Newport.

Andrew Antoniades, Head of Lending, CBRE shared:

“CBRE Lending has its roots in impact fund lending, and so is particularly proud of the benefit to the region that is being achieved with this investment by the Cardiff Capital Region Strategic Premises Fund. The transaction demonstrates the value of strategic lending in job preservation, skills development and driving sustainable improvements – a core principle of CBRE Lending’s approach.”

Cllr Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council and Portfolio Lead for the Strategic Premises Fund, said:

“I am hugely encouraged that this Blaenau Gwent-based business is a recipient of our Strategic Premises Fund. A core commitment and priority of CCR is our drive for sustainable growth, job creation and talent retention within the region, and this investment delivers on all of these objectives. I look forward to seeing the Welsh arm of the global Purflux Group continue its growth and expansion journey.”

Cllr Stephen Thomas, Leader of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, further added: